BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South West Zonal Caretaker Committee has suspended its Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, for negligence of duty, saying he has failed to call any meeting since he was appointed.

Seven out of the 12 members in the Caretaker Committee, who suspended the chairman, also called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to appoint another chairman, who will be alive to his duties to pilot the affairs of the party in the zone pending the conduct of the zonal congress.

Rising from its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday, the seven members; Zonal Secretary, Hon. Daisi Akintan, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, Hon. Ayobola Fadeyi- Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olateru- Olagbegi, Hon Wahab Owokoniran, Alhaji Mustapha Sikiru and Hon. Martins Olu- Abiloye, insisted that on no account would they sit in any meeting with the suspended chairman.

The meeting was also attended by Engr Adedeji Doherty, Hon Sikirulai Ogundele, Hon. Sunday Bisi and Chief Bisi Kolawole, Chairmen of Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States respectively.

“The Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, had abdicated his responsibilities. He has not called any meeting since the Caretaker Committee was appointed, thus making the party to lack direction.

“Even when we had elections in Ondo and Lagos States, the Chairman did not call any meeting to plan for the elections, hence the abysmal performance of the party”, the committee said.