Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the Southwest have issued a 45-day ultimatum to all the governors in the zone over the non-implementation of consequential adjustment for retirees in their respective states.

The retirees who slammed the governors for reneging on their promises on the issue, threatened to institute legal action against them if they failed to implement the new minimum wage by the end of October this year.

The leaders of the NUP Southwest spoke yesterday during their bi-monthly regional meeting held in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The NUP Zonal Public Relations Officer, Dr. Olusegun Abatan, while addressing journalists expressed disappointment that the governors of the zone had defaulted in the payment of gratuities and pensions to retirees.

Abatan, who is the NUP Secretary in Oyo State, added that the high-handedness of the governments of the zone has continued unabated, particularly in the implementation of 33.4 percent and consequential adjustment to the retirees.

According to him, “The Southwest had always been regarded as a zone of progressives, but it is ironic that a zone that was respected as progressive could be lagging behind in the welfare of workers and pensioners.

“The non -compliance with the constitutional provision that when workers’ salaries are increased, then that of pensioners must follow suit has been a matter of concern to all of us.

“The 33.4 per cent pension increase done in 2010 has not been implemented in most of these states. Out of six, only Lagos and Ondo had implemented it while Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and Ogun states have failed in this regard and the body languages of our governors showed that they are not ready to implement this.”