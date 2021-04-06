BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

A pro-Yoruba women group, Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG), has faulted the recent calls by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu to redeploy the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko over rising insecurity in the state.

The South West women group in a statement signed by its chairperson, Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo alleged that the call by Gani Adams is not only a threat to peace and security in the state, but also an obstruction of justice, distortion of facts.

Adesanwo said, “We will not fold our arms and allow Gani Adams to rubbish the good name and excellent track record Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko has built over the years.”

They also decried his apparent disregard for law and order, saying, “Gani Adams and his co-travellers are behaving like a pack of juveniles. They don’t mean well for this country.”

While praising Onadeko for her extraordinary courage and absolute understanding of security issues in Oyo State, YWIG accused Adams of pushing the real issues aside and employing sentiments and blackmail to explain the security situation in the state.

The South-West women expressed delight and satisfaction with the high degree of determination so far exhibited by Onadeko to address the security challenges in Oyo State and commended the courage and patriotism of Onadeko to rid Oyo State of kidnappers, arsonists and other criminal elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women underscored the shameful show of power, uncivilised tactics and the abuse of the rights of citizens.

They condemned what they termed the uncouth language, arrogant demeanor and use of brute force by Gani Adams and members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

“Gani Adams did not put on his thinking garb before calling for the redeployment of the police commissioner. He is misinforming the people.”

They took a swipe at the action of the OPC members in Kajola community, Ibarapa North Local Government, describing it as unacceptable.

“The solution does not lie in the use of blackmail or force.”

The women further praised Governor Seyi Makinde for protecting the lives and property of the people of Oyo State.