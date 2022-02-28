Thousands of youths from the six states of the South-West at the weekend converged in Lagos to draw the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, out to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The youths, who insisted that they prefer Bello for the position of the president in 2023, said he has been tested and trusted and vowed to use their numerical strength which is 70 per cent of the entire population of Nigeria to vote him into office.

They said they will move against “Nigeria’s political history” of “recycling old, tired politicians”, saying that they were ready to also disgrace money bags politicians.

The youths, who converged under the aegis of Rescue Nigeria Mission (Remiss)said, their counterparts in the Northern states, are also ready to mobilise heavily for the Kogi State Governor no matter what happens within his party, the All Progressives Congress. APC

The coordinator of the youths in the South-West, Shola Ninalowo said, “We are excited today that all our youths are queuing in. As we speak today, over 20 million youths (PVC holders), at home and abroad, are actively involved in the struggle to vote Governor Yahaya Bello, as President.

