English Premier League side, Southampton, has sealed a 3-years partnership deal with Team Nigeria International (TNUK) toward the development of a grassroots programme in Nigeria.

TNUK International specialises in the provision of physical activity and sports education programmes which provide the youth with skills, access, knowledge, opportunities and resilience to maximise and reach their full potential and to become economically active citizens and industry professionals.

“We’re looking forward to working with the TNUK team in Nigeria over the next few years. The partnership has been based on a shared commitment to put young people’s development at the centre of the programme both on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted to be working in Nigeria for the first time.”

TNUK International CEO David Doherty commented: “We are delighted for this unique opportunity to work with Southampton FC, one of the Premier League’s endearing brands who share our values for developing young sports people. This partnership will provide the right platform to help young aspiring footballers realise their dreams.”

The partnership will see a range of opportunities for TNUK International staff, players and partners to engage with Southampton’s coach and player development programme. Areas of focus include access to the SFC player development curriculum and the SFC e-Learning Programme, as well as SFC Academy staff visiting Nigeria each year to deliver Soccer Clinics for young players and masterclasses for coaches, when travel corridors open up and it is safe to travel. Further opportunities will also see young players from the TNUK International programme visit Southampton FC for exclusive Player Development camps each year.