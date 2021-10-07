Governors of the Southeast and leaders of the zone have met in Enugu this Tuesday for a meeting regarding insecurity in the area. The leaders have resolved to end killings and the Sit-At-Home order rife in the region which has claimed many lives.

Present at the meeting were Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinmma, former Enugu State governor, Okwesilieze Nwodo, former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, among others.

Prior to the meeting, the Southeast Zone has been swimming in an ocean of blood. occasioned by the killings of policemen and highly placed people from the zone, by persons described as unknown gunmen.

In Enugu alone, more than 15 policemen have been murdered at checkpoints across the different parts of the state in less than six months. There is a replica or worse of the situation in Enugu, other states of the Southeast, as the mysterious unknown gunmen have continued to kill people unchallenged.

Apart from the killings, another ugly development that has dealt a big blow to the economy of the Southeast is the Sit-At-Home order by (IPOB).

Little wonder there were mixed expectations when the governors and leaders of Southeast announced that they would meet in Enugu to discuss the issues.

During the meeting, the governors and leaders of the Southeast geo-political Zone condemned the every Monday routine Sit-At-Home Order, by the Indigenous People of Biafra and the ongoing killings in the zone.

Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who read the communiqué of the meeting to newsmen, said the meeting urged the governors and people of the zone to do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further Sit-At -Home in the Southeast and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.

“The governors and leaders of the Southeast condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop killings.

“The meeting condemned the Sit-At-Home order, which is mostly issued by our people in diaspora, who do not feel the pains,” he stated.

Reacting to the resolution of the meeting, on Ebubeagu Security outfit, in a chat with me, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonna, said the fact remains that the governors have been foot-dragging on the matter.

He commended the Southeast leaders for agreeing to end killings in the zone, as well as the Sit-At-Home order, and suggested engagement of the youths as the way out.

Pundits believe that the governors will be writing their names in gold, when they implement their resolution and put an end to the Sit-At-Home order and killings in the Southeast region of the country.