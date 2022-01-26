A socio-cultural and political group, Greater Southern Borno, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, for instituting developmental schemes and fighting poverty in the area.

A statement issued by the convener, Greater Southern Borno, Ibrahim Abubakar, said President Buhari has provided a unique opportunity aimed at addressing poverty in the area.

“We wish to extend our gratitude first, to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Nigerians and especially the people of Southern Borno this unique opportunity to readdress poverty and set a new trend in capacity building and economic revolution,” Abubakar said of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention programmes through NIRSAL.

He added: “To our most Distinguished Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, words cannot express our appreciation and gratitude for this selfless efforts in securing this unique opportunity for his people,” Abubakar said, adding that the lawmaker has proven to be a leader by fulfilling campaign promises he made of ensuring excellent representation of his people.

“For the last hundred years, the global south has been the epicenter of poverty. On a daily basis 426 children are at risk of death in Sub-Saharan Africa. Therefore, issues of social development and poverty alleviation must be taken seriously.

“In Nigeria, successive governments have rolled out numerous social development schemes- which appear perfect on paper. However, these schemes have fallen short of long-term impact.

“Many may fault successive governments for the failure of previous and current social development schemes. What analysts have failed to study is the implementation process. There must be a constituted authority or a political force at least to complement the government in implementing and deepening the impact of these schemes,” the group said.

The group said Boko Haram insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic impacted negatively on the businesses and livelihood of the people of Borno and the country at large, saying Ndume has chosen to do things differently to cushion the effects.

“After Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) as a stimulus package to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and also trigger economic rebound, Ndume, initiated a group to come up with a training and sensitization formula to compliment the government’s effort.

“Across the country, this loan has been misused as a large population of people see whatever comes from the government as free money that they have earned due to trials and difficulty they are facing; money that should not be put to good use, rather should be spent on short term goals and nothing can be done about it.

“Ndume, in his efforts to make sure his constituency conforms with sustainable development tenets, especially as they have been bedeviled by poverty caused by insecurity, has ensured excellent representation for his people and ensured that almost 4000 individuals benefited from the CBN- NIRSAL Targeted Credit Facility for COVID-19 for his constituents to support their households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) etc. Majority of whom are educated youth who form the large part of the population,” the group added.

The group said Ndume’s training has been able to sensitize and educate beneficiaries on the importance of the loan, suggest practical and productive businesses that they can engage in, guide existing SME Business owners on how to further build and promote their existing business, adding that most of the beneficiaries now know the importance of book keeping, registering business names and paying tax to link with the intention of the TCF funds

“Ndume is getting feedback on challenges of beneficiaries and data base for monitoring and tracking the progress of beneficiaries. Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume represents the breed of leaders the third world needs to advance,” the group said adding that the lawmaker has proven to be the bridge that connects the old and the new generations.

“He has indeed showed his willingness to work with the youth and lead them to the bright future that is not far from now,” the group said of Ndume.