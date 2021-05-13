By Sunday Isuwa and ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Federal lawmakers from Southern Nigeria yesterday supported their governors’ call for restructuring of the country, adoption of state police and a ban on open grazing.

The lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives lamented the huge economic losses suffered by southern farmers due to encroachments on farmlands which have exposed the region to famine and acute food scarcity and pledged to deploy all legislative instruments at their disposal to ensure the resolutions were achieved.

They added that the position of their governors is a firm restatement of their insistence that the nation must exist and be governed on the platform of democratic tenets of social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism, rule of law and constitutional order.

Southern Governors Forum (SGF) had at its meeting at Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday, unanimously passed a verdict prohibiting open grazing in the region to check herder-farmer clashes and senseless kidnapping as well as killings of Nigerian citizens of southern extraction.

They also called for restructuring, the convocation of a national dialogue, state policing, review of resource control and revenue allocation formula, as well as strict adherence to federal character principle in federal appointments in the shared interests of the federating states.

The position of the lawmakers was contained in separate statements issued by senators from southern states under the aegis of Southern Senators Forum (SSF) and House of Representatives members from Southern states.

In its statement yesterday, the SSF urged the governors to swiftly approach the leadership of the National Assembly with their resolutions, especially as it relates to restructuring, state policing and discarding of archaic traditional grazing methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement, jointly signed by the SSF chairman, secretary general and publicity secretary, Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti), Mathew Uroghide (Edo) and Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu) respectively, applauded the step taken by the governors, saying it would serve as a buffer to wanton destruction of farmlands, kidnappings and carnages.

The lawmakers said open grazing falls short of global best practices and posed a potential threat to national cohesion and peace.

The senators lamented how southern farmers were losing hundreds of millions of Naira to plundering of food crops through encroachments on farmlands and exposing the region to famine and acute food scarcity.

They said: “At this critical point of our national life when the economy was being bedeviled by galloping inflation, youth unemployment and insecurity, food security is very crucial to mitigate the effects of these diverse evils on the citizens.

“Available records have shown that attaining food security status would remain a mirage in the south owing to the ravaging effect of outdated livestock grazing policy being unleashed on farmlands by some unscrupulous herders.

“Most appalling were the seemingly unabated kidnapping, raping and killing of our people by suspected herdsmen, who have become bandits heating up the system.

“With this uniform resolve by our governors to initiate no-open grazing policy, the region will return to its peaceful and agriculturally self-sufficient status it had assumed even long before Nigeria’s amalgamation in 1914”.

Bamidele, Uroghide and Utazi saluted the governors for insisting on the speedy restructuring of the highly lopsided Nigerian nation, saying this will also help to remove the venom that had permeated the land on account of alleged neglect of certain sections of the country.

The SSF leaders stated that ensuring equality, equity and justice in the way the country is run will wipe out ethnic tensions, restore peace and stability and ward off agitations for secession that are now gaining traction across the land.

With the ravaging insecurity in the country in the forms of terrorism, insurgency, kidnappings and killings, the Southern Senators Forum (SSF) has commended governors from the region for outrightly taking a firm position on burning national issues, including banning of open grazing of cattle and state policing.

The Senators submitted that such deft and unanimous policy would help in reining in those hiding under cattle grazing to unleash the terror of kidnapping and killings on the residents of the region.

Corroborating their Senate counterparts, members of the House of Representatives from the 17 Southern states said after due considerations, they unanimously support the resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum on the demand for true federalism, restructuring as well as containing worsening insecurity in the country, among others.

“This position is in firm restatement of our insistence that our nation must exist and be governed on the platform of democratic tenets of social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism, rule of law and constitutional order, and we are ready to deploy all legislative instruments at our disposal for actualisation,” they said.

A statement jointly signed by 22 members on behalf of their colleagues reads: “Against this backdrop, the members of the House of Representatives from the South, without regard to any other affiliations, firmly support our governors on the immediate ban on open cattle grazing across the Southern Nigeria.

“We hold that such is a sure step towards checking the infiltration of bandits, armed herders and terrorist elements, which has heightened security challenges with escalated killings and bloody attacks on innocent citizens, while crippling social life, economic activities and food production in the region.

“We therefore support the recommendation that the federal government should provide alternative and modern livestock management that does not constitute a security and economic challenge to the nation.

“The platform of Southern members in the House of Representatives also support our governors’ restatement of the demand for true federalism through restructuring that will lead to the devolution of power, creation of state police, review of resource control and revenue allocation formula, as well as strict adherence to federal character principle in federal appointments in the shared interests of the federating states.

“As lawmakers, we affirm that such is the only guaranteed way to ensure fairness, justice and equity to engender national peaceful co-existence and we support an urgent national dialogue in that regard.”

The lawmakers those kicking against devolution of powers and review of revenue control and allocation formula to desist from their vested parochial interest and note that such reviews are the only way to stabilize the nation engender regional or state productivity and healthy development at all levels.

“Furthermore, our platform commends our governors for the concern for the asphyxiation of economic activities in the Southern Nigeria resulting from the continued congestion in ports in Lagos and the gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“This challenge has led to loses in billions of naira to businesses and other economic activities in the industrial and commercial activities of not only in the Southern Nigeria but the nation in general.

“We therefore firmly back the demand for the establishment and activation of other ports in other states of the federation, particularly in the south where such services are in very high demand,” the lawmakers said.

PANDEF Applauds Southern Governors On Restructuring, Others

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has applauded the Southern Governors Forum for taking position on issues of restructuring of the country, open grazing, and the alarming state of insecurity.

It also applauded the governors for taking far-reaching decisions on issues of skewed appointments into federal government agencies, including security agencies.

PANDEF, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, expressed the hope that the meeting, which held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, would not only foster cooperation among the governors and people of the southern states but also strengthen the nation’s democracy.

The statement reads in part: “With the goings-on in the country, we had expected them to meet before now but it is a good thing that they have met. It is a welcome development. This would not only foster cooperation among the governors and people of the southern states but also strengthen the nation’s democracy.

“We have also seen the communique that they issued. It is very commendable. Their resolutions re-emphasised our positions, particularly on restructuring, open grazing, and the alarming state of insecurity.

“Citizens now live in fear and are no longer able to freely pursue various livelihoods, across the country, due to the security situation. PANDEF had repeatedly averred that open grazing is outdated. It is archaic and should not be allowed to continue in a society like ours.

“The days of open grazing are over and the sooner those who are in that business realise it, the better for all of us. The governors also accentuated the issue of skewed appointments into federal government agencies, including security agencies.

“Recall that PANDEF’s national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and 15 other prominent Nigerians are in court with the president over the serial breaches of the federal character in appointments by this administration.

“It is therefore pleasing and reassuring that the governors discussed these issues at their meeting and made those far-reaching resolutions. The positions they have taken are in tandem with the thoughts and expectations of the people of Southern Nigeria.”

relaated: Insecurity: Southern Governors Close Ranks, Oppose Open Grazing, Demand Restructuring