The 17 southern governors, under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum, will today discuss the security crisis arising from the secessionist agitations in the region, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

It was also learnt that the governors would also reflect on the outcome of their inaugural meeting which was held in Asaba, Delta State, earlier this year.

The gathering, which is sequel to a meeting of South West governors on Friday, comes hours after a raid on Sunday Igboho’s residence, the intrigues over the secessionist rally in Lagos and the rearrest and arraignment of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

They are also expected to discuss the threat by militants in the Niger Delta region to resume attacks on oil installations in the region in protest over the underdevelopment of the region. The threat was made by the Niger Delta Avengers over a week ago.

LEADERSHIP recalls that officials of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) had raided the residence of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) on Thursday during which they reportedly killed two persons and arrested 13 others, in addition to confiscating some arms and ammunition. However, Sunday Igboho was said to have escaped the raid.

The DSS may have raided Igboho’s residence after he slated a Yoruba Nation rally for Saturday in Lagos. He and his supporters want the South West geopolitical zone out of Nigeria; however, the political leaders of the zone prefer a restructuring of the federation.

The 17 southern governors are expected to converge on Lagos today following their maiden meeting of May 11, 2021, in Asaba, the Delta State capital, during which they called for the restructuring of the country and declared a ban on open grazing among others.

The meeting, which is to be hosted by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will take place at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, with all the 17 governors in the region expected to attend.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the resolutions of their last meeting were hailed across Nigeria, apart from some northern leaders who opposed the open grazing ban.

However, a source who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the Lagos meeting will be a continuation of the maiden meeting held in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

The source noted that the governors, apart from discussing the issue of insecurity within the Southern region, will also discuss how they could synergise to attract development to the region.

They would want to ensure that they standardize the meeting for the betterment of the region.

According to a source, “I can tell you that since there was no convergence of such before the advent of Asaba meeting, the governors want to ensure that they meet regularly to ensure that they have a formidable voice in the country.

“Again, there are some issues they postponed during their previous meeting, particularly the issue of insecurity in the zone. This will take a front burner during this meeting, and lots more.”