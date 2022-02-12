Thousands of Southern Kaduna youths yesterday endorsed Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung, popularly known as SMK, for the 2023 southern Kaduna Senatorial race.

Katung was a member of the House of Representatives, representing Zangon-Kataf/ Jaba Federal constituency before he became the running mate to Hon. Isah Ashiru

during the 2019 governorship election in Kaduna State.

Barrister Katung is a leading contender among several others angling to unseat the incumbent, Senator Danjumah Laah in 2023.

Addressing a mammoth crowd shortly before the formal endorsement of SMK, the youth leader and convener of the SMK Volunteers, Hon.Vincent Bodam, said it had become imperative to rally support for Katung to take over the seat at the red chamber because he has the wherewithal to rescue Southern Kaduna people from the socio-economic crisis that had bedeviled the zone over the years.

The youths pledged to move from house to house and ward to ward to solicit support and convince more people on the need to support SMK for the job in 2023.

“He is capable for the job. He can do it. He can

solve insecurity in Southern Kaduna. We would talk to delegates in our respective wards to support him.

“We will go and identify delegates and talk to them, that Katung is the strong man for the senatorial job.

“SMK is our light. We have suffered a lot of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Southern Kaduna. He has the ability to lead us out of darkness and suffering,” they said.

