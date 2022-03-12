The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum has demanded the harmonisation of reports of the 2014 national conference and the 2018 All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on true federalism.

The forum, made up of leaders of Afenifere, Ohaneze-N’digbo, the Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said harmonisation of the two reports would serve Nigeria better than the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

The regional leaders in a communique made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt yesterday, described the ongoing amendment of the Constitution as “cosmetic”, adding that it does not address fundamental issues including true federalism.

The communique was signed by the forum’s leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Middle Belt Forum president, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, Ohaneze N’digbo secretary-general, Ambassador Okey Emuchay and PANDEF national chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien.

The communique said reports of both the 2014 national conference and the Governor Nasir el-Rufai APC committee on true federalism of 2018 recommended that Nigeria should remain as constituted and specifically excluded local governments from being a tier of government in the federation but only subject to the creation and administration of the states.

The regional leaders joined in the demand for the establishment of state police, saying such security structure at the state level would complement the efforts of the federal security agencies.

