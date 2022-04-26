A coalition of Southern and Middle-Belt youth leaders has slammed the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and, President Muhammadu Buhari over the price fixed for purchase of the APC nomination forms for aspirants seeking to contest elections in the coming 2023 general elections under the party platform.

The youth leaders described the amount as “outrageous” arguing that the action confirmed “APC as a cesspool of corruption”.

The coalition of youth leaders, led by the leader of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, Goodluck Ibem as the president-general, included Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents led Terrence Kuanum, South West Youth Leaders Forum led by Shittu Waheed, and South-South Youth Forum led by Tito Zokumor.

They particularly wondered why President Buhari who criticised the party nomination form fixed at N27.5 million for presidential aspirants in 2014 ahead of the 2015 general would support the fixing of the same form for 2023 general election at N100 million.

The youths said: “The annual salary of the president of Nigeria is N14,058,820.00k. In four years, it would be cumulatively) N16,235,280.00. How will someone apply for a job with N100 million, other campaign expenses exclusive just to earn N56,235,280.00?

“As youth leaders of this country who have the interest of our nation at heart, we demand to know how someone whose salary will amount to N56,235,280 in four years will be applying for the same job with a whopping sum of N100 million?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The youth leaders argued further “If an APC Presidential aspirant brings out N100 million to purchase forms, spends all the monies needed to campaign round the country and settle political party heavyweights, if the person eventually wins, and, is sworn in as President, our country’s treasury will be emptied….” as according to them such president would even obtain foreign loans to pay back those who bankrolled his election.

The youth group therefore warned Nigerians that an APC-led federal government elected under the party’s current nomination form price would impoverish the masses, and run the economy aground.