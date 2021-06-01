Southern Senators Forum, has condemned the killing of the former Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Ahmed Gulak, describing it as a national disaster.

The senators who said the development was a signal that insecurity has permeated every section of the nation, however, tasked the police and Nigerian Army to fish out the killers and those perpetrating other horrendous crimes in every section of the country in brazen fashion that quaked the country’s bond of unity.

The forum’s chairman and senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, stated these on Monday in a condolence message entitled: “Stop The Drift To Anarchy”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmakers expressed sadness at the gruesome killing of the former Presidential Aide, whom he aptly described as a detribalised and consummate politician.

Bamidele stated that with the terrific bout at which people were being killed by unknown gunmen, the time has come for the security architecture to redouble their efforts and arrest the country’s drift into a scary state of anarchy.

“We received the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Ahmed Gulak by unknown gunmen with Shock and heavy hearts. This was more of a national calamity, taking cognisance of the detrabilistic nature of the deceased, who believed in building bridges across ethnic lines by his interactions and association.

“We condemn a situation whereby Nigerians are no longer safe in virtually every part of our country in totality. The kernel for the existence of any government is to guarantee safety of lives and property of the citizens and the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari must be alive to this bidding.’’