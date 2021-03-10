By ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Southern Youth Alliance has hailed the role the former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has played in the quest for the actualization of state police in the country.

The national coordinator of the group, Mark Akpaka in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP noted that since the year 2015, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been at the forefront of amending the constitution to cover the creation of state police, which shall be under the powers of the state governors in order to provide effective solutions to their unique security challenges in their respective states.

The statement reads in part, “Traveller around the world can tell that Dubai police is different from Abu Dhabi police. This is even in a country that runs a monarch emirate. So are the Texas police different from Arizona police. Every state is faced with peculiar security challenges that require home solutions and command.

“Since the year 2015, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been at the forefront of amending the constitution to cover the creation of state police,

which shall be under the powers of the state governors in order to provide effective solutions to their unique security challenges in

their respective states.

“He has committed time, resources and goodwill as a patriot to this national burden. The security challenges that have bedeviled the

country was avoidable and simple to manage before now if this call for state police was heeded to.

“However, the time is always right to do the right things. Well meaning Nigerians keep calling for the creation of state police in

order to give state governors the enabling legal backing to truly take charge of the police in their respective states for rapid and

effective security measures to curb crime and its consequences.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu has not failed his conscience and those of other sincere security conscious leaders in our fatherland in the

forerunner mission for the creation of state police in Nigeria. He is indeed the man that saw the future.”