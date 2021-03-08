BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The six Southwest states have resolved to evolve better strategies to manage boundary disputes in the region.

In his address at the at a two-day Interactive Session of National Boundary Commission (NBC) with the Boundary Committees of the states in the Southwest Zone held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, acknowledged the strategic role of the NBC to peaceful resolution of disputes in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said violence arising from disputes could retard the development of boundary communities and discourage investors.

Abiodun said: “This Interactive Session provides veritable opportunities for cross-fertilization of ideas towards resolving boundary disputes in our states.’’

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, while making a presentation assured on the readiness of the state to engender a peaceful coexistence with neighbouring states and resolve boundary disputes with them amicably.

According to him, the initiative was designed to prevent such disputes from snowballing into violence, destruction of lives and property which could hinder development and investment.

The forum which was declared opened by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and was attended by the Deputy Governors in the Zone who are the chairmen of the Boundary Committees (SBCs) in their respective states.

Other Deputy Governors who attended the parley were Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele (Ogun), Mr. Rauf Olaniyan (Oyo), Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa (Ondo), Mr. Benedict Alabi (Osun) and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (Lagos), Alabi and Hamzat were represented.

The NBC Director General, Mr. Adamu Adaji; the Surveyor General of the Federation, Mr. Adeniran Taiwo also delivered papers while the Plenary Session was chaired by renowned historian and expert on boundary matters, Prof. Anthony Asiwaju.