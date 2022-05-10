Publisher of SarahaReporters and 2023 presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore, has raised the alarm over his personal safety and that of his associates, alleging that attacks were being planned on his person and people close to him.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Sowore accused the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, of being behind the coordinated attack on one hand while his recent call on the Nigerian students to confront the President Muhammadu Buhari government over the continued ASUU strike, was responsible for another planned attack on him.

Sowore wrote: “A new deadly attack on my person and close associates have been planned again, this time by the Chairman of INEC Nigeria, Prof Mamhood Yakubu, his reason was that I exposed that he paid N3b to renew his tenure. He procured boys from Jisiri in Abuja!

“Also heard another set of persons are being mobilised for attacks on me over my call on Nigerian youths and students to confront the @MBuhari regime over #EndASUUStrike. My position remains unchanged, the youths of this country must break the yoke of oppression! #Revolutionnow.”