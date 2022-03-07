Prince Ned Nwoko, Trifold Law & Partners and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoleye Sowore, have disagreed over the arrest of the lawyer to Sowore, Marshal Abubakar.

While a statement and tweets by Sowore said Abubakar was arrested because he filed a case in court against Prince Ned Nwoko, seeking N200 million, for the arrest of Sowore, Bryan Ukaegbu, special assistant and adviser on legal matters to Nwoko revealed that Abubakar was arrested for standing as a surety for his client, Sowore and for failing to produce him to the police whenever he was needed.

Ukaegbu, on interrogation in Asaba, Delta State, said Sowore committed a crime by going on a crusade of vilification and calumny and by publishing half truths about a Nigerian citizen in the person of Nwoko, stating that claims by Abubakar are all false and only made to garner cheap public sympathy.

He disclosed that Sowore was invited by the office of the Inspector General of Police to answer to a petition written by the solicitors to Nwoko, bordering on criminal acts of defamation of character, injurious falsehood, criminal intimidation, cyber stalking among others, against Nwoko but he refused to honour the invitation.

“This led to his arrest wherein he still refused to give any statement. Apart from his refusal to give a statement regarding the claims against him, under the law, he was to remain in custody until he is either charged to court or he fulfills the police bail conditions,” he said.

“Consequently, his lawyer, one Marshal Abubakar chose to stand as surety for bail for Mr Sowore and he, the lawyer assured the police to produce Mr Sowore on the next date slated for continuation of the investigation. Now on the said date, neither Mr Sowore nor his lawyer, Abubakar were in attendance at the police station. They had been at large since then and it became clear that the lawyer was interfering with the investigations of the police. Consequently, it then became very necessary to arrest the lawyer in order to get him to produce his client.”

Ukaegbu who lamented that the claims of Sowore was targeted at rubbing Nwoko’s name to the mud, tarnishing his reputation contrary to extant provisions of the Penal Code and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), asked if Abubakar was justified to help his client escape police investigation and becoming a fugitive or absconder from a lawful arrest?

While saying anything short of the above are mere lies and fabrications to garner public sentiments and sway the mind of the public from the fact by Sowore, he noted that Nwoko had fundamental human rights.

