By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr Omoyele Sowore, yesterday stormed a court in Abuja with a herbalist.

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters is facing trial at the

Magistrate Court Wuse zone 2, Abuja.

The herbalist who posed as his bodyguard dressed in red and black clothof a typical African herbalist drew the attention of passersby and people in and around the court area.

The former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s eve in Abuja.

He was subsequently arraigned alongside four others by the federal government.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others

Sowore and four others were in January 2021, admitted bail in the sum of N20 million each.