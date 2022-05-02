Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has travelled to Cotonou, Benin Republic to visit Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, known as Sunday Igboho.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the literary icon was seen at the Seme border around noon on Sunday, crossing to Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic.

Soyinka, who was cheered by other travellers while waiting to complete immigration formalities, source said was repeatedly asked where he was headed.

His response, according to travelers, was that he was on a visit to Sunday Igboho to break the Muslim fast with him.

When reminded that neither he nor Ighoho was a Muslim, Soyinka was said to have asserted that it made no difference, saying he had wished to see Igboho, in order to sympathise with his predicament.

“Ramadan is as good as any other season to express non-denominational solidarity,” added the Professor.

Igboho was arrested in Cotonou on July 20, 2021, while trying to flee to Germany as the Nigerian government had declared him wanted.

He was arrested with his wife, Ropo, who was later released.

Igboho spent eight months in prison before he was released by the Benin Republic government, but he is not allowed to leave the country.

He had been at the forefront of agitation for the Yoruba Nation in Nigeria until his house was invaded by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ibadan.

