On Thursday, May 6, 2021, a delegation from SpaceX, an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services provider landed in Abuja to hold discussion with top officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) about the company’s desire to extend its satellite broadband service across Nigeria.

Nigeria currently has in excess of 54,000 3G and 4G base transceiver stations (BTS) and over 55,000 fibre optic transmission cables deployed to improve broadband/telecoms service delivery. Its broadband penetration increased from 11 per cent in 2015 to 45.02 per cent at December, 2020 with over 85.9 million on 3G and 4G networks.

Therefore, the coming of a new satellite broadband operator would be a welcome development. SpaceX owned by America billionaire Mr. Elon Musk, is in the process of launching a low-earth orbiting (LOE) constellation of satellites to provide low latency, high bandwidths Internet to all corners of the globe and has identified Nigeria as a critical market.

SpaceX representatives led by Starlink Market Access Director for Africa, Ryan Goodnight and the company’s consultant, Levin Born said their visit was to hold talks with NCC to secure necessary permit to bring Starlink, its satellite-based broadband services to Nigeria.

They said SpaceX is leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Its low-earth orbiting (LOE) will beam satellite broadband service from 550km above the earth to users.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Falcon 9 launched 60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA. SpaceX intends to launch over one thousand commercial broadband satellites.

SpaceX Starlink satellites are disruptive in that they are over 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, resulting in lower latency and the ability to support services typically not possible with traditional satellite internet. For local telecom operators, this could mean a wakeup call.

The survival of their investments could be threatened as Starlink users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/ and deprive them of customers and render their fibre optic rings nationwide dormant. Apart from the telcos and licenced metro broadband operators, the six broadband Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) licenced by NCC in six geopolitical zones of the federation including Lagos as a special zone could also pack up.

If the NCC limit SpaceX Starlink to urban cities only, the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025 target of 70 per cent broadband penetration target, covering 90 per cent of the population by 2025 could be a mirage as foreign investors prefer to operate only in cities where dwellers have deep pockets.

The president of Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr. Ike Nnamani said the solution is that “The government needs to steps in and supports the operators ready to offer services in locations that are not commercially viable in the form of subsidies, tax breaks, seed funding, etc. The NCC under the USPF has some provisions to finance establishment of telecoms services in the rural and underserved areas.”

Feelers say NCC is interested in rural connectivity and will revisit its licensing conditions to mainstream the kind of services SpaceX is proposing to launch in Nigeria. “The InfraCo project is dear to the government because of its ability to enhance robust and pervasive broadband infrastructure to drive service availability, accessibility and affordability,” the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta Danbatta said recently.

To allay fears, Danbatta has assured the Commission will ensure it balance healthy competition with entry of new technologies in order to protect all industry stakeholders while also making necessary regulatory efforts to drive the coverage of rural, unserved and underserved areas of the country to accomplish the lofty targets contained in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025 and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2010-2030.

Danbatta speaking through the executive commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Ubale Maska, said, its regulatory actions are anchored on national interest. “We have listened to your presentation and we will review it vis-à-vis our regulatory direction of ensuring effective and a sustainable telecoms ecosystem where a licensee’s operational model does not dampen healthy competition among other licensees.”

The 2018 Commercial Satellite Communications Guidelines outlines the process for the acquisition of licence and operation of satellite service in Nigeria. The Guidelines and Section 70 (2) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, and empowers the NCC to regulate the provision and use of all satellite communications services and network in Nigeria.