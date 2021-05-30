Sparkle, a Nigerian digital bank has restated its commitment in supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in providing finance.

The company also stated that its aims to grow its customer base from over 25,000 to 100,000 before the end of 2021.

Speaking to media in Lagos, the CEO of Sparkle, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, said the firm would soon kick-start loan services by the beginning of September.

Dozie explained that Sparkle, which has been in operations for over a year, was launched to provide banking services digitally to Nigerians, adding that, it is focusing on two segments; individuals and small businesses.

He said: “we are different from other competitors with our solution and our leadership team which has the working experience of operating in a traditional bank as well as partnerships with Visa, Microsoft, Google and PwC.

“We want to make digital banking completely simple from how transactions are done, provide banking services to small businesses, help them save as well as help them to be compliant with tax laws in Nigeria and simply put, we are using this as a form of transforming transactions into better solutions.”

Dozie revealed that the firm has over 25,000 customers and believes that, due to the strategic partnerships it has, the customer base segment could hit six figures before the end of the year.

“I think we have done fantastically well and like a year ago, nobody knew us, but today, we are mentioned as one of the available digital banks.

“Sparkle will start its loan services by the beginning of September but we could have started earlier but then we will want to build something that allows us to lend differently to people and we want to lend at a competitive price and not just the typical ones in banks,” he added.