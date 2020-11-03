Special Assistant on Sports to the President, Daniel Amokachi is confident that Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye will bounce back after suffering heavy defeat at home with Sparta Rotterdam against Heerenveen.

Okoye made his second appearance for Sparta Rotterdam but could not prevent them from losing 4-1.

He was also in goal for Sparta in their Cup game which they lost on penalties last week.

“He should see the positive side and if it has to do with his mistakes, then it is something he must correct,” Amokachi stated on Brila FM programme ‘Bull’s Pit’, yesterday

“As a coach, you must be very wary the way you communicate with your goalkeeper. For example, Carlo Ancelotti left Jordan Pickford out and when he was asked before the game against Newcastle, he said he needed to rest”.

“But we all know it’s because Pickford has conceded lots of goals. You don’t expect him to come out and say that Pickford has been bad lately because that can break him.”

Okoye could make his competitive appearance for Nigeria when they face Sierra Leone in the AFCON qualifiers.