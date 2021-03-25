By Tunde Oguntola and Orjime Moses, Abuja

Against the backdrop of the current spate of insecurity across the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the menace will not stop the forthcoming 2023 polls, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively reports.

The electoral umpire noted that the security situation in the nation will eventually get better and the forthcoming 2023 general election will be conducted as planned.

LEADERSHIP reports that security challenges ranging from kidnapping, banditry, school attack and killing of innocent Nigerians pose threat to the smooth conduct of the polls if they continued unchecked.

But the commission through the chief press secretary (CPS) to the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said no security challenge that the Nigerian armed forces cannot surmount, hence the 2023 polls exercise will be carried out by the umpire.

He also noted that the general election is a constitutional exercise that must be carried out one way or the other.

“We must not forget that the general election is a constitutional requirement that must be met one way or the other. So, INEC must prepare for it (2023 polls).

“The commission believes that there is no security challenge that the Nigerian armed forces cannot surmount,” he said.

The spokesman, therefore, insisted that the 2023 general election will take place, adding that “things may look tough at the moment, but the security situation will eventually get better.”

Set To Conduct Free, Fair Bye-election In Aba Federal Constituency

Meanwhile, the electoral commission has said it was ready to conduct the Aba North/South federal constituency bye-election in Abia State, slated for March 27, 2021.

In a statement signed by the INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, he said all the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election at the two local government areas of the constituency have been delivered and batched according to the registration areas.

The commission said a total of 498,390 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at 609 polling units spread across 24 registration areas (RAs) in the two LGAs of the federal constituency.

He added that the commission will deploy over 2,970 officials for the exercise.

The statement noted that all the ad-hoc staff required for the conduct of the election have been trained and awaiting deployment.

“All the sensitive materials have been delivered to the Central Bank in Umuahia, Abia State, and will be inspected on 25 March, 2021 and dispatched to the two local government area offices of the Commission,” he added.

Our Women Now Sleep On Trees For Safety – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that the insecurity in the North has gotten to the point where women now sleep on trees for fear of attacks.

The NEF spokesman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated this while featuring on Arise News breakfast show monitored in Abuja yesterday.

He said there were villages where women sleep on the trees for safety in the North, a region with a president and 19 governors.

“I laughed because, how many are we enjoying? We have some villages where women have to go and climb trees to stay safe.

“This is not fiction. I’m talking about villages where in the night nobody stays in their houses they leave. For example, villages in Zamfara, Katsina and so many villages in the North, nobody stays home at night just to be safe,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He wondered why it was taking so long for the Buhari administration to tackle insecurity in the country, saying if given the opportunity, he will tell President Muhammadu Buhari that things are falling apart under his watch.

“If I have an opportunity to speak with the president, I will say: ‘Sir, please wake up and smell the coffee, this country is falling apart. It is in very serious danger, it is going down under your watch. You swore in 2015 and again in 2019 that you will protect citizens, the territorial integrity of Nigeria. Sorry, sir, you are not doing that, not doing it well or you are not doing it at all. And one of the things you should do is to call about 200 to 500 Nigerians, without any preconditions, and say: ladies and gentlemen, I believe that this government will benefit from some quality advice in terms of the way forward.’

“Two, take your governors more into confidence, speak to them. They are very important people. They have responsibilities under the constitution and they are able to carry out those responsibilities particularly on matters of security. What do you want? What can we do together? What can I do for you and what can we consider a legitimate idea or a crazy idea?

“Thirdly, please ask real questions about what is going on with the security in this country. Something is wrong. You keep changing things but we see the same result. We are becoming insecure by the day.

“Either it is your attitude as commander-in-chief of the armed forces or the people you trust to defend and protect us. There must be something about the security that you and the people who are fighting this country don’t understand.

“Why are we being so insecure? Why is it not possible for Nigerians to deal with banditry, kidnappings? These things two, three years ago do not exist. Is anybody asking these questions? Is it that you have this harmony in your security agencies? Do you have a way of finding out because we don’t have the time for you to fix this country at your own leisure and the rate you are going, you are too slow and people are smelling a vacuum around your government and this is why you see people saying we don’t want to be part of Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed added.