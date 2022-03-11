A non-governmental organisation, (NGO), the Housing Development Advocacy Network, HDAN has called on all the stakeholders in the building and construction industry to speak out on the contentious areas in the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN bill that is before the House of Representatives.

Besides, HDAN also called on the House of Representatives to carry out a public hearing on the bill so that they can be properly guided in passing the bill.

Speaking on the controversy trailing the bill, Barrister Festus Adebayo, the Executive Director of HDAN in a statement he signed, described the sector as the country’s next black gold, which must be jealously guided.

Adebayo, therefore, emphasised the need for the sector to be regulated within the stipulated law of the land to properly position it to attract foreign and diaspora investors into the sector.

In doing this, he said all hands must be undecked as it is not the time for stakeholders to stand aloof, warning that without proper regulation the sector might not be that attractive for investors given the activities of some unscrupulous elements in the industry.

Stressing the importance of the bill, Adebayo opined that a properly regulated housing sector will provide protection for consumers which is very important for the growth and development of the sector.

HDAN boss further said to have a clean and realistic bill, all the stakeholders must come together to address all contentious areas of the bill.

He said, “Following our position for Real Estate sector to be regulated to guide against criminal elements in the sector, the Housing Development Advocacy Network, HDAN wish to call on all stakeholders- all the professionals in the construction and building industry in the country not to just fold their hands but make meaningful contributions to the bill so that the country’s building sector can be regulated.

“We call on them to speak out on the contentious areas in the bill. We have received a lot of calls, submissions from various professionals on the fact that one association cannot regulate the sector.

“HDAN, as a Non-Governmental Organisation, is neutral. But our main responsibility is to ensure smooth growth and development of the sector.

“We cannot underscore the need for the professionals to have their say on the contentious areas of the bill. What we are advocating for mainly is the need to protect the consumers of the real estate sector because as of today, many cases are in court concerning several fraudulent people who in the name of the real estate business duped people of their hard-earned resources.

“Our position is that we are calling on the stakeholders to speak out on the contentious areas and if possible meet with the promoters of the bill.”

Adebayo further called on the leadership of the National Assembly, especially the House ad-hoc committee on housing to call for the public hearing on the bill to have the input of all.

“We are also calling on the country’s members of the House of Representatives to call for a public hearing on the bill so that the views of all participants in the sector would be all aired.”