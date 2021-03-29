BY ADEBAYO WAHEED,, Ibadan

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday charged the new President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke to always speak truth to people in power and authority, saying that Nigerians needed to be liberated by someone.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service of the election of Bishop Wale Oke as the 7th national president of the Pentecostals Fellowship of Nigeria in Ibadan, the CAN President Dr. Samson Ayokunle said, “Those in authority have to be very careful because by the position you hold you will be justified and by the decision you take you will be condemned.”

According to him, it is a two-edged sword and time to see the appointment skewed in one direction, adding that it is the skewed appointment that is polarizing the nation and further dividing and separating Nigerians.

He said, “People in power need to be very careful. Nigeria constitution should respect our context. Everybody must be given a sense of belonging, we have not respected what brought us together, that’s why some people are agitating to break-up”.

Ayokunle said the skewed appointment in Nigeria was further dividing the country.

Charging the new PFN President, Ayokunle noted that some of the decisions and actions of the PFN President might hurt those close to him, but he should not fear, saying that it is better to fear God than to fear any man.

In his sermon titled: “call to lead at a difficult time”, the CAN President noted that though leadership is a tough assignment, but Oke should never be distracted but remain focused.

He said: “Constantly speak to the power so as to proffer solutions to insecurity in Nigeria. It seems those in power don’t know the way out again the way security issues are handled in Nigeria by the present administration.

“People will hate you because you are saying the truth, speak the truth, ready for religious tension. We are the watchmen for Nigeria, leadership is about delivery and satisfying who has called you.

“Be ready for blackmails, never allow distraction to serial you. God has called you for an intimidating assignment”.

Also speaking, Oke urged the government not to negotiate with bandits, killers and criminals but kill those to be killed and jailed those to be jailed.

He said: “Challenges of Nigeria are multifaceted. Every segment of leadership must play its roles very well. Everyone in government must do their work. We want to appeal to those in power to do their work.

“A good government won’t negotiate with bandits, killers, criminals. Those who are supposed to be jailed should be jailed. Those who are supposed to be killed should be killed”.

Also, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said redemption of Nigeria would start from Oyo State because the seventh Presidents of PFN, CAN and Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) President hail from the state.

Makinde said ,”We are dealing with challenges in Nigeria “We are dealing with ethnic and religious challenges. God wants to redeem Nigeria from Oyo State. Redemption of Nigeria will come from Oyo State. It is very possible for us to throw away the baby with the birth water. When I came to the seat, we fought to bring Oyo State.

“The way out may not be the most reasonable option. I want to appeal to all of us, we need to be praying for this country and the people in leadership positions. In the midst of the see condition, we need to avoid kicking the can down further down the street.

“To us at this point in Nigeria for perfection and completeness so I believe that God will do it for us in the next election. We started this democratic experiment in 1999. Up till 1999, we had six elections. If you want perfection and completeness, the church must get involved. The president won by 15.3million votes”.