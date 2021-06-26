A former Nigerian Ambassador to Canada and Mexico, Prof. Iorwuese Hagher, has called on Nigerian writers to speak truth to power and hold leaders accountable using their literally works.

The erudite scholar made the call in Abuja at a public presentation of his books titled, ‘Warrior For Humanism’ and ‘The Conquest Of Azenda’.

Speaking at the event, which also marked the celebration of his ‘Literary Oeuvre And Life As Scholar Diplomat, Public Servant and Patriot’, Hagher also called on all Nigerian writers to muster the power of their writing to roll back violence from the land.

“We must continue to talk truth to power, hold power accountable, and take command of our presence and future existence through humane policies and actions.

“We must infuse a new consciousness based on education and rationality

rather than attempts to mirror the world of magic, spells, and enchantment which is killing our people, and making them spare human parts for rituals. Our rural people in villages and humble slums have been given a permanent inferiority complex,” he said.

He also tasked the politicians to look at the present security challenges as a unique opportunity to rise to the true calling as leaders and to embrace healing.

“A young democracy like ours is bound to be messy. Democracies tend to be messy,” he noted.

While advocating for a national theatre tradition for peace-building, Hagher called on writers to make the liberation of African women a top priority.

“They complete us. They are an equal part of us. We have continued to oppress them so much that they have become used to being beasts of burden,” he said.

Earlier, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, lauded the contributions of Hagher to the development of Nigeria via his literally works.

Ortom, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said, “Professor Hagher is such an example of someone who is holding torchlight and getting in the dark corners where you get ideas that would be used for development of this country.”

He further cleared the perception that the Tiv people and Fulanis are at loggerheads, saying they are not enemies

“I need to also said that the Tiv people historically embraced all the Fulanis and I would like to submit that the friendship still exists. We the Benue people are not against the Fulanis. We are still friends and what other people are selling is not acceptable,” he added.

On his part, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswam, commended Hagher for his contributions to the development of Nigeria, saying the crisis between Tiv and Fulani was the created by the elite.