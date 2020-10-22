The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out on what it called the sorry state of the nation under his watch and command.

PDP stated this while charging the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take responsibility for the shooting and reported killing of peaceful and unarmed young protesters by military operatives at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday night.

The party in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said President Buhari needs to speak up because as the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, the buck stops on his table. The opposition party said it is shocked at the failure to demonstrate capacity for concerned, attentive and proactive governance and command structure, while the nation dangerously slides into anarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A well structured governance response from Mr. President, as the father of the nation, would have calmed frayed nerves and averted the crisis, violence, deaths, destruction of property and the avoidable loses we are witnessing today.

“It is indeed heartrending that our once united, viable, resilient and cohesive nation handed over to President Buhari in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands.

“In countries where presidents are alive to the demands of their offices, the country would not be in turmoil with citizens being murdered in cold blood as witnessed in our country in the last 48 hours, yet the citizenry cannot find their president or prime minister coming out personally to offer consolation, provide direction and give hope,” the statement stressed.

BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE,