The speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has emphasised the importance of transport in economic growth and development of the country.

He said this yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) maiden multi-million naira national secretariat in 43 years of existence.

The one-storey building secretariat containing several offices and conference hall is situated at Wuse Zone 5, in the nation’s capital.

Gbajabiamila said: “we must not underplay importance of road transport union. The union contributes immensely to Nigeria’s economy. Your value to our economy is recognised by government at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government would continue to do what it can to help your industry thrive. We will also continue investing significantly in road transport which will expand your routes.”

He urged the union not to stand still but be ready to adapt to the new reality of social and economic changes so as to thrive in whatever circumstances.

The speaker commended the RTEAN national president, Alhaji Musa Muhammed for mobilising people and resources for the project, expressing the lawmakers’ readiness to work with the union to achieve national development goals.

In his address, secretary to government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, commended the proactiveness of the union with the government to improve on the transportation sector, hence, ameliorating the transportation problems in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustapha, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO),Dr Habiba Lawal, said RTEAN was a union backed by law and committed to the transformation and reformation of the transportation sector of Nigeria economy.

“It is therefore a matter of necessary that RTEAN will continue to transform the sector in line with the best global practice.

“RTEAN,. however, is to champion the reformation of the transportation sector and ensure the actualisation oftte government policies, anchored on integrated and technically driven transport system that guarantees efficient, comfortable and seamless service delivery that are aimed at socio-economic development of Nigeria and employment generation for the youths,” he stressed.

The minsiter of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, commended the transport union for setting up a women wing to ensure gender parity, saying “this is great and highly commendable and in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda”.

Tallen said, there was hope for Nigeria and the country would be better when women were carried along.

The minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, represented by tge registrar of Trade Union (RTU), Amos Falonipe, said the RTEAN House would help the union in discharging its role to nation, in providing quality and affordable transport system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngige urged the union to continue to support the FG in efforts to better the economy through transport infrastructure renewal.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi said the commission’s partnership with RTEAN was to ensure safer road in the country.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi commended the leadership of RTEAN for reformation and organisation of transport union to give it a new outlook and change the perception of people about transport operators.

“I am very happy that the road administration in this country can be this organised. We want to thank the leadership of RTEAN. With what you are doing, there is a big hope for our dear country.

“A lot of people look down on transport union, but now you are redefining it. Keep up the good work,” Ogunwusi said.

The national president of TUC, Quadri Olaleye, described the RTEAN President as an apostle of peace, saying that every economy required infrastructure that would add to quality of lives.

Earlier, the RTEAN president, who commended all stakeholders for the accolades, said that the Oct. 13, 2020 Industrial Court judgement in Abuja, which favoured him, liberated the union.