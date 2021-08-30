Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday, commiserated with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the loss of its officials in different circumstances.

It would be recalled that the party recently lost Dr. Michael Adegbola Dominic, its chairman.

PDP also lost its secretary in Lagos, Prince Muiz Shodipe Dosunmu. Other members and officials who also died include Alhaji Monsuru Ajagbe, its Lagos West vice chairman, Yeye Shola Oladehinbo, its women leader in the state.

The party also lost its LGA chairmen for Badagry, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

Speaker Obasa urged the party to remain strong even though it must have been a painful and solemn period for its members.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the departed, Obasa urged the party at the various levels to take solace in the fact that the departed officials had played their roles for the growth and progress of democracy in the state and the nation.

He said, “As religious people, we understand the place of the Divine God in everything that we do. We believe that God gives and takes. We only pray for His mercies at all times.

“As politicians, we also understand the roles we all play for the progress of our state or the nation. Irrespective of our political differences, we are, first, human beings with blood and water inside us.”

“As human beings, the least expected of us is to constantly show compassion, have human feelings and show love to one another.’’