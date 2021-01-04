By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Paralympic Committee (NPC) has stressed that the nation’s special athletes will not disappoint but leave up to expectations as they are set to make the country proud in international competitions this year.

NPC’s Secretary-General, Suleiman Isah, in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, described the year 2020 as a devastating year for special athletes but expressed hope that 2021 will usher a new beginning for the athletes as they seek to win more medals for the country at the rescheduled Paralympics Games in Tokyo Japan.

“The special sport was the worst hit in the year 2020 because many athletes, who had hoped that their participation in the Paralympics Games will increase their economic gains and to get them endorsements, but unfortunately COVID-19 stopped many athletes from competing in the qualifiers.

“We pray that when the windows are open in January or February we can regain what we lost in 2020. I am confident that the special athletes will not disappoint Nigerian in 2021,” he said.

Isah, who doubles as the president of the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), listed five major sports that Nigeria will perform well when the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games get underway in Japan.

“We have five sports which are our strengths for the Paralympics Games. We are hoping that we will do well in Para-power lifting, athletics, we have six players who have already qualified in the Para-table tennis, also one athlete has qualified in rowing. These are the areas we have a comparative advantage”.

“We are still expecting more athletes to qualify for the Paralympics Games”.

Recall that at the Rio Paralympics Games 2016, Nigeria made a huge leap, going up ten places to rank 12th with a total of 12 medals: 8 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze at the world showpiece.