With just less than a month to the Amputee Nations Cup in Tanzania, Nigeria’s amputee national team (‘Special Eagles’) have appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and all well meaning Nigerians to support the team ahead of the continental showpiece.

Speaking in an interview on Silverbird TV on Thursday, the captain of the team, Sarafadeen Olalekan, says the team is yet to open camp and have a definite preparation ahead of the competition billed for November 26 to December 5 in Tanzania.

Olalekan who led the team to their historic silver medal win in 2018 Angola Nations Cup thanked Nigerians for their support for the team, while urging them to rally round the team in yet another trying time.

“Presently at the National team , things are not going the way it is supposed to be as our preparation towards the next Nations Cup has not been encouraging. Up till this moment, we have not opened the camp and also all the logistics have not been put in place,” Olalekan said.

According to him, it is difficult to play Amputee football in Nigeria, saying the team couldn’t also invite some of its foreign based players due to lack of funds.

While calling on the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare to do something about the issue, He emphasized the importance of going to Tanzania and getting a podium finish which will enable the team feature in the next year Amputee world cup coming up in Turkey- a novel approach different from the last appearance which was based on invitation.

“There’s no funding. Even now, we have not gotten a flight ticket and we will be travelling with an 18 man team. We need support for logistics, feeding and kicking,” he stated.

He added that the team is yet to also get recognition and compensation from the government since its exploits in the last Nations Cup.