Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has restated the need for special economic status for the state, given its role in the nation and the burdens it bears for the country.

The governor who spoke on Tuesday at the South West Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos stated that the continuous request for a special status for the state is for the interest of every Nigerian.

According to the Governor, the need for this special status has been sufficiently articulated and justified, adding that, “It suffices for me at this point to restate that this request is by no means a selfish one, but one that is actually in the interest of every Nigerian and of Nigeria as a nation. The progress and prosperity of Nigeria is inextricably linked to the progress and prosperity of Lagos State.’’

While stating the issues of state Police and Fiscal Federalism as top priority for the state in the ongoing review process, the Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat emphasized that a special status for Lagos State must be a concern not only for the people of the state alone, but for all Nigerians.

He stressed that true democracy is all about the exercise of the sovereign will of the people, saying, “voices and wishes of the people must always be heard loud and clear, regarding how they are being governed and how they wish to be governed”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, urged Nigerians to take the ongoing constitutional amendment seriously, noting that the process of review and amendment will devise for the nation a near perfect constitution which will resolve the issue of “identity, political structure, human rights, administration of government, resource control, national security and so much else that has fragile our nation and that has hindered our progress and prosperity”.

He noted that, “The 1999 constitution is as a result of a hurried national compromise that Nigeria entered into two decades ago, just to allow the military to vacate the political scene and return back to the barracks. It has always been our intention that one day as one people we will return to amend this document to give voice to the yearning of the Nigerian people”.