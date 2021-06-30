Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) has said 33 per cent of road crashes occurred as a result of speed violations.

He said speed violations accounted for 33 per cent of all road crashes across the country, while bad roads contribute 1.3 per cent.

According to him, speed violation, loss of control, traffic light violation, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, among others, make up 87 per cent of all road crashes across the country.

Fashola recalled that last January, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the highest number of road crashes (106) with 17 people killed, while Kogi State had 67 road crashes with 60 deaths.

The minister said Lagos had the highest number of booked offenders, meaning that it had the highest level of road traffic enforcement across the country.

He spoke at a virtual seminar on his 58th birthday, with the theme: “Building A Road Towards Better Driving Culture.”

He said, “The default narrative is always that the road is bad. This is not the truth. We have said this narrative for an entire generation. Perhaps if we had earlier than now focused on what was the major cause, we may not have the numbers that we see. The GABFEST intervention is to provoke a new thinking from today.

“Although bad roads contribute, according to the figures, in January 2021, 691 lives were lost. That is a lot of lives that have been lost in one month. The people who died as a result of road crashes in January were more than those we lost to COVID-19 and to malaria combined.

“We need to pay more attention to something that kills more than malaria and COVID-19 combined. While we are chasing malaria and COVID-19 as we should, the silent killer is going away very undetected.”