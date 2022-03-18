The Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi has given more than ₦400,000 to winners and other participants of the primary school category of the 2022 Spelling Bee Competition in Rivers State.

The competition, which was sponsored by the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), saw the winner of the first position, Miss Evelyn Alfred, a pupil of Aladumo International School, Port Harcourt, going home with the sum of ₦150,000, a brand new laptop and a plaque.

Tobi Oluwa Idowu and Miss Anita Ogolo emerged first and second runners-up respectively with cash rewards of ₦100,000 and ₦75,000 respectively, while 10 other participants got consolation prizes of ₦20,000 and certificate of participation each.

Speaking with journalists at the event, which was held in Port Harcourt, the President of Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi, Chinwe Ekong Asagha, said the essence of the Spelling Bee competition was to give the pupils the confidence that they can compete in any healthy environment.

Asagha said: “We really want to take away the fear of competition from the children. We also want them to have confidence to pronounce words, to spell when they are outside because we found out that some students, after University are not even able to spell some words.

“In these digital days of phones and social media, we found out that children’s attention have been taken away from the books to social media platforms.

“So, we want to bring them back to the real thing and build their confidence, to let them know that they can actually compete in a healthy environment and succeed.”

Speaking also, the chairman, Spelling Bee Committee of the Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi, Stanley Echefu, said the club took it upon itself to ensure that students pay more attention to their books than the social media.

Echefu said: “Part of the things we have been doing over the years as a club is to drive the growth and education aspiration of Rivers State, particularly as it concerns students of primary and secondary schools in the state.

“A lot of students are distracted these days because of issues of social media and entertainment. There is little attention to education. So, Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi has taken it upon itself to encourage schools in the state so that students will read more.

“If you talk about Spelling Bee, if you are doing Mathematics or whatever subject you are doing, it is English that you use. You don’t use any other language in all the subjects you are doing.

“You must know the spellings of those words when you come across them. So, Spelling Bee is actually the basis that cut across every other subject you can talk about.”

On her part, the overall winner of the 2022 Spelling Bee Competition, Miss Evelyn Alfred, said she was elated by the development and thanked her schoolmates for their support and encouragement.

Speaking with journalists, Head of School, Aladumo International School, Port Harcourt, Lolia Ogan, expressed happiness that the school won for the sixth time.

Ogan said: “Aladumo International School has won this competition in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2020. I feel elated; I cannot really describ how I feel. I am almost tearsome because the hardwork that all these children had put in, have paid off.”