By Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad

The Parable of those who spend their possessions for the sake of God is that of a grain out of which grow seven ears, in every ear a hundred grains: for God grants manifold increase unto whom He wills; and God is infinite, all-knowing. (Qur’an 2, al-Baqarah: 261)

In the above epigraph from al-Baqarah, Allah likens the spending in His cause to grain out of which grow seven ears, in every ear a hundred grains. It is as if every grain grows a hundred grains.

“…for God grants manifold increase unto whom He wills; and God is infinite, all-knowing.”

Meaning, Allah doubles the number many times over – a grain with seven ears, in every ear a hundred grain which equals seven hundred, and Allah multiples that seven hundred times seven hundred to whom He wills. Then, the degree of reward is dependent on the level of purity and sincerity in the act of spending in Allah’s cause. Two people may spend an equal amount of substance in the cause of Allah and gain different rewards. Whoever between them is more righteous and whose source of wealth is lawful, gets more reward than the other.

“…and God is infinite, all-knowing.”

He knows the intention of whoever spends in His cause. Allah knows whatever you spend in proportion to what He gives you.

Understand: For Allah to use the parable of grain to show how He rewards spending in His cause means that agriculture is the pinnacle of professions. The Parable of those who spend their possessions for the sake of God is that of a grain out of which grow seven ears, in every ear a hundred grains:…

The second issue is that some scholars said that agriculture is Fadr Kifaayah, a communal obligation. ‘In juxtaposition to Fard al-Ayn, Fard al-Kifayah is a legal obligation that must be discharged by the Muslim community as a whole; if enough members in the Muslim community discharge the obligation, the remaining Muslims are freed from the responsibility before God. However, if a communal obligation is not sufficiently discharged, then every individual Muslim must act to address the deficiency. The leader should compel people to discharge or be involved in agriculture if everybody deserts it.’

The third issue is that the farmer has a reward in his farming.

“Never does a Muslim plant trees or cultivate land and birds or a man or a beast eat out of them but that is a charity on his behalf.” (Hadeeth)

Another important one is that the Qur’an informs us that a righteous deed attracts ten rewards:

Whoso bringeth a good deed will receive tenfold the like thereof, while whoso bringeth an ill deed will be awarded but the like thereof; (Al-An’aam:160)

Also, in the Hadeeth, there is similar information that whoever does a good deed will receive a tenfold reward. But in giving to others and spending in His cause, Allah increases the reward from one to seven hundred and He multiplies it to whom He wills.

There are conditions, however, before one could get this reward. The verse says “THE PARABLE of those who spend their possessions for the sake of Allah”; so, the first condition is to give for Allah’s sake.

You don’t need anything from the person you are assisting; you will not be offended if they do not thank you for what you give. You don’t assist a person because you want them to pray for you or do anything for you. Show-off in righteous deeds diminishes or wipes away the reward. If one does so in a supererogatory act, like Sadaqah, they receive no reward; in obligatory acts, like zakah, show off renders it null and void.

The second condition is mentioned in the next verse:

They who spend their possessions for the sake of God and do not thereafter mar their spending by stressing their own benevolence and hurting (the feelings of the needy) shall have their reward with their Sustainer, and no fear need they have, and neither shall they grieve. (262)

He that spends in the cause of Allah with good intention, the source of his wealth being lawful and gives it in the right place will have from one hundred to seven hundred rewards with the possibility of Allah multiplying that number manifold, but if such a person follows his act of kindness with reproach or injury to the recipient, then they lose everything. You assist a friend during this period and after some time you noise it abroad to people that things were so bad that Abubakar was severely affected by COVID that I had to come to his aid with foodstuff and money. Or you confront your friend by saying, but for my assistance, you would have been pushed out of your residence; but for what I have given, you would by now have been in a mess; if I had not helped you, you would not have got anybody to assist you. You are the greatest loser! These are the examples of Mann, reproach.

Injury is where you say to someone, ‘Why don’t you honour yourself, why come to me every now and then that you are indebted to someone, that I should rescue you? My brother, you should be frugal in your spendings; don’t be a spendthrift.’ If you will assist someone in need, just do it, but don’t injure them with words that will demean them. It is better to say, I’m sorry I can’t assist you than to injure their pride and make them look despicable before you assist them.

They who spend their possessions for the sake of God and do not thereafter mar their spending by stressing their own benevolence and hurting [the feelings of the needy] shall have their reward with their Sustainer.

Every human being is afraid of death. When death comes or when one is afflicted by an ailment that may result in death, they are sad, feel despondent about what they will leave in the life of the world – wealth, businesses, family and loved ones. They regret not utilising their time properly in doing righteous deeds, and whatnot. They are also afraid of what will come after death, as we don’t know what is in store for us after death – the stay in the grave, questions of the two angels, will it be a state of felicity or a perpetual torment? Every human being will experience these disturbing thoughts except “They who spend their possessions for the sake of God and do not thereafter mar their spending by stressing their own benevolence and hurting [the feelings of the needy] …” when their time to depart this world comes, they hasten to it and hope to meet it. They are not sad about anything of the life of the world; were they to be given an option of staying or leaving they would choose to leave the world at that time; they are on a sure footing; they are not afraid when people in a similar situation are terrified. They shall have their reward with their Sustainer, and no fear need they have, and neither shall they grieve.

Remember: This is for those who assist people for the sake of Allah, since offering help to be seen of men and show-off will render such assistance null and void; and that the reward of assisting the needy is confirmed only if the assister does not follow kindness with reproach or injury against the person that they assist.

“No one gives Sadaqah of a date out of his honest earning, but Allah accepts it with His Right Hand, and then fosters it as one of you fosters the colt or a young she-camel, till it becomes like a mountain or even greater.” (Hadeeth)

You may give Sadaqah of something you deem a trifle, useless, half a date, but when you are raised on the Day of Judgement, you are faced with a mountain, and you ask, ‘O Allah what is this?’ ‘The Sadaqah you gave on so and so a day’, will be the answer. ‘O Allah! What I gave was something very insignificant, a bread, an indomie, Akara, …’ ‘Yes, I fostered it for you until it became what you are seeing.’

When Umar Ibn Al-Khattaab was Caliph a Beduin came to him and said, in beautiful verses:

O Umar the benevolent, thou art rewarded Paradise, Be protection for us against the vicissitudes of time,

That, I swear by Allah, you shall certainly do. Umar looked at him and said with asperity in his voice, ‘O Beduin, what will happen if I refuse?’

The Beduin answered in another set of verses with the same metric rhythm: Then, assuredly, Abu Hafs, I shall depart…

Umar said, ‘And if you depart, what will happen?’ The Beduin said,

Concerning my condition thou shall be questioned, On a day that little kindnesses are an adornment, And the station of the questioned would be either to fire or to Aljannah.

Umar wept profusely until his dark beard became wet. And he said, ‘O my son! Give the Beduin this shirt of mine for the fear of that day and not in appreciation of his verses.’ Umar did not have a shirt better than the one he gave to the Beduin.

“There are three who will not enter Paradise: The one who disobeys his parents, the drunkard, and the one who reminds people of what he has given them.” (Hadeeth)

Reproach, in its heinousness and atrocity, is part of Kabaa’ir, it is like murder; reproach is like adultery. To help a friend but you later remind him of the good you have done to him.