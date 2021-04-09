BY Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad

A kind word and the veiling of another’s want is better than a charitable deed followed by hurt; and God is self-sufficient, forbearing. (al-Baqarah, 263)

What do you do if someone comes to you asking for favours, and persisted in that in a way that inconveniences you? At the time such a one will call your phone number a hundred times following the calls with text messages importuning you. What do you do? You may be compelled to give and let reproach follow your good deed, ‘Take, and this will be the last time you will ask me for anything. You have made life miserable for me. Don’t call my number again. Get out of here. You are not welcome in this house henceforth!’ And so on. Allah is urging you not to give as you will be sinning even after satisfying the needs of the supplicant, you will reproach them.

A kind word and the veiling of another’s want is better than a charitable deed followed by hurt; and God is self-sufficient, forbearing.

The Prophet, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam, said, ‘A kind word is Sadaqah.’

He also said: “Do not consider any act of goodness as being insignificant even if it is meeting your brother with a cheerful face.”

A kind word and the veiling of another’s want is better than a charitable deed followed by hurt;…

A kind word like: may Allah ease your situation; may Allah repay for you the debt; may Allah crown your effort with success. And from there put on your facemask, shut your mouth. Don’t call another friend and say, ‘You know what? Abubakr has just left here. He wanted me to pay his debt. I refused. He’s a useless person. Bad!

Allah is urging us to veil the person’s want and not to expose his condition to others. You did not give him and yet you are speaking ill of him?

“…and God is self-sufficient, forbearing.”

Allah teaches you to forbear and be patient with the importunity of a suppliant. Whatever he may do to disturb you, be patient with him; Allah is self-sufficient, forbearing. Being in a position that others will come to you asking is part of Allah’s favours unto you. If He had willed it otherwise, you would have been the one asking them for favours. Then you should be patient with the inconvenience caused by suppliants; give them if you want Allah’s reward, or offer kind words and don’t expose their want to others.

Allah has not directed the attention of the poor to you so as to disgrace them or publicise their wretchedness and destitution to the world. They come to you as a test, so Allah will see how you will act with respect to what He gives you.

Allah has placed within the wealth of the affluent what will be sufficient for the poor. If the rich will give out zakah according to the intent of Islamic Law and to the rightful recipients, poverty would have been eradicated from our land.

Yes, Allah provides for all but that provision is channelled through people one to another. You buy what you need from a farmer, for instance, and others will buy from you whatever it is that you produce – this buys from this and this sells to this. Our needs one from another forces this interdependence and interaction among people. Our daily expenditure causes money to change hands, which includes Sadaqah.

“Whatsoever ye spend in the way of Allah it will be repaid to you in full, and ye will not be wronged.”

“Sadaqah does not decrease property.” (Hadeeth)

Wealth in this world is like a serpent. The expert handles it well and extracts its venom through the milking process for the benefit of man. But the uninitiated is bitten by the snake and killed by the venom.

People are classified into four groups when it comes to handling wealth. (1) Mr A on whom Allah bestows wealth and knowledge succeeds in both the world and the hereafter and he spends in the cause of Allah. (2) Mr B is a man on whom Allah bestows knowledge but has no wealth, so he said, ‘If I had the money I would do what Mr A is doing of expending his substance in the cause of Allah.

Both Mr A and Mr B are equal in reward, the one that gives and the one that does not give. Because Mr A uses his knowledge and wealth by doing the right thing in the cause of Allah. But Mr B has knowledge with good intention, and the good intention of a believer equals or is better than his deed.

‘Actions are but by intention.’ If Allah had given him the wealth he would have done it, Allah has not given him the wealth but has granted the reward, so Mr A and Mr B have an equal reward. (3) Mr C has wealth without knowledge; he expends his wealth in sin. (4) Mr D has neither knowledge nor wealth and he said, ‘If I had the money the like of which is given to Mr C I would have shown him how to enjoy wealth in sin. I would spread mint notes in foreign currencies on stripped dancers, I would camp damsels in five-star apartments and make the finest liquor my nourishment. Both Mr C who has the money that he spends in sin and Mr B who is a pauper hoping to sin are shareholders in an iniquitous venture and have equal amount of dividends. Mr D is poor but has the same sin with the rich because if Allah had given him wealth he would have surpassed them in disobeying Allah.

REPROACH

God does not guide people who refuse to acknowledge the truth.

Allah, out of His mercy, warns us against reproach or injury to the recipient of our benevolence because the loss is our own – no reward for what we do, but we incur sin by that. Worst is the case of one who spends his wealth only to be seen and praised by men. This is equal to associating others with Allah as you have thus made people the object of your righteous deeds in place of Allah.

Whoever hurts the feelings of the needy because of assistance he renders to them is just show-off, so people will see and praise; he does not believe in Allah and the Last Day, otherwise, he would not have bothered whether or not anyone sees what he does, since Allah shall reward him in the Hereafter. His parable is that of a smooth rock with [a little] earth upon it – and then a rainstorm smites it and leaves it hard and bare.

Seeing the sand on the smooth rock gives the impression that beneath it lies vegetation but when the rainstorm smites it there is nothing. Like a mirage in a desert. The thirsty one supposes it to be water till he comes unto it and finds it naught,… Such as these shall have no gain whatever from all their [good] works: for God does not guide people who refuse to acknowledge the truth.

The opposite is:

2:265

And the parable of those who spend their possessions out of a longing to please God, and out of their own inner certainty, is that of a garden on high, fertile ground: a rainstorm smites it, and thereupon it brings forth its fruit twofold; and if no rainstorm smites it, soft rain [falls upon it]. And God sees all that you do. (al-Baqarah, 265)

“…a garden on high, fertile ground:” the admiration of beholders. Rain poured down torrents on it and it brings forth its fruit twofold. This garden, therefore, brings forth twice what other gardens like it produce.

“…and if no rainstorm smites it” if it is not in the torrent, soft rain [falls upon it], dew falling on the leaves, and even that is still enough for the garden to bring forth its fruit twofold.

“And God sees all that you/they do.” He hears; He sees; He knows everything. It is a promise to him who spends his substance seeking Allah’s Countenance, out of a longing to please Allah, and out of his own inner certainty.

Allah sees your expenditure in favour of those who do not have. It is also a warning to those who spend to be seen of men or in consideration of other mundane motives; Allah knows what their real intent is.