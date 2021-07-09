Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has embarked on a sensitisation tour to all the 25 local and government areas, on the cancellation of this year’s Hajj. The executive secretary of the Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, while speaking at the Bosso local government secretariat, said the cancellation of this year’s Hajj exercise, came to them as a surprise because arrangements were still ongoing before the announcement from the Saudi authorities.

He said the Board has been directed by the National Hajj Commission to interface with intending pilgrims to inform them about the reason behind the cancellation.

Alhaji Makun Lapai enjoined intending pilgrims to take the cancellation as an act of God.

He said the pilgrims have the option of either collecting back their deposits or roll over to another year, as those who leave their deposits will be considered first whenever the exercise resumes normally.

He admonished Muslims to continue to pray for the actualisation of the exercise next year.

Arc. Sulaiman Abubakar Gomina commended the executive secretary for his proactive posture and transparency and assured him of their continuous support and cooperation. He said the intending pilgrims from the local government were greatly encouraged by the visit and assured the Board of their support.