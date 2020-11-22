BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Top automobile company, GAC has given assurance that they will keep supporting sporting activities in Nigeria, because it is their culture.

General Manager Commercial of GAC Motors, Jubril Arogundade stated when fielding questions from newsmen at the maiden Kaduna Marathon in Kaduna state yesterday, where his company was one of the sponsors.

He explained that they have been supporting sporting activities all over the country, listing African Senior Athletics Championship, Lagos City Marathon. Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) partnership and Kaduna Marathon among other events they have sponsored.

Earlier at the pre Marathon briefing on Friday, Mr. Arogundade said that it is a very important event for them.

“Kaduna State Government’ has taken this Initiative when NIgeria needs unity and we are happy to be part of this programme, we are happy to sponsor.

“We want to encourage every youth of Kaduna State to be part of this and show love to Kaduna State, we have plans to bring investment and other developmental projects going forward” he assured.

He stressed that the Kaduna Marathon being the first of its kind in the state was a good one and quite encouraging following the turn up of both elite and local runners, assuring that GAC hope to sustain the relationship established with the state in terms of sponsorship.