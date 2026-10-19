Sporting Lagos recorded an impressive 3-2 away victory over Plateau United, while Nasarawa United secured a 2-0 win against Inter Lagos in Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixtures.

Sporting Lagos claimed all three points in a five-goal encounter against Plateau United, overcoming the hosts in one of the day’s most entertaining matches.

Nasarawa United also enjoyed an impressive outing on the road, defeating Inter Lagos 2-0 to strengthen their position in the league.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Kano Pillars edged Katsina United 1-0 in a Northwest derby to secure maximum points in front of their home supporters.

Niger Tornadoes recorded a 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City, giving the Minna-based side all three points in another closely contested encounter.

Meanwhile, Enyimba and Warri Wolves played out a goalless draw, with neither side able to find the breakthrough.

The five matches formed part of Sunday’s NPFL programme as clubs continued their campaigns in Nigeria’s top-flight football league.

Sunday’s NPFL Results

Enyimba 0-0 Warri Wolves

Inter Lagos 0-2 Nasarawa United

Kano Pillars 1-0 Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Ikorodu City

Plateau United 2-3 Sporting Lagos