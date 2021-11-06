President Muhammadu Buhari approved the allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, and by doing so, fulfil a promise made by the Federal government. This is a welcome development for the team, some of which are deceased, going to show appreciation for the value they put out.

The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

Fans were pleased with this move by the federal government, and had their say on social media.

They had these to say:

Govt is continuum. Thank you my boss for this historic gesture. God bless you for honoring our boys.

Indeed d labor of our hero’s past shall never be in vain.

Thank you my boss

Calvin Joe

Great way to honour national service and motivate future service delivery!

Morgan Orioha

Honestly this news have made my day, am so much happy and delighted with this development. It will certainly serve as motivation to other Nigerians, kudos to Mr. President