With twelve games, eight goals and two assists, 24-year-old Taiwo Michael Awoniyi is finally coming into his game, the same game that got him spotted and named the most valuable player at a Coca-Cola football competition in London.

The youngster bearing comparisons to Nigerian great, Rashidi Yekini, was born in Ilorin, Kwara state and destined for the very top. Liverpool, renowned for spotting top talent snapped him up in 2015 from Imperial Soccer Academy, where former Nigerian midfielder, Seyi Olofinjana invited him to after his exploits in the 2010 Coca-Cola football competition.

Taiwo, aged 18 on his arrival at Liverpool was not ready for the premier league just yet, with Liverpool forking him out on loan to different clubs before finally sanctioning a sale of one of their most prized assets. Union Berlin snapped up the striker for a meagrely £6.5 million during the 2021 summer transfer window, feigning off interest from a host of suitors.

Taiwo Awoniyi, with his brilliant performances, has made it difficult for Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to avoid him. The veteran coach gave the blistering 6ft attacker his first call-up for the game against the Central African Republic, a game that did not go as planned for anybody, with Awoniyi earning his first cap for the team in a disappointing loss at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

There’s no stopping Taiwo Awoniyi, and we would be hearing more of the talismanic forward as he lights up the German Bundesliga with his goals and electric performances.

With Nigeria currently blessed with a plethora of attacking talents, he would be doing himself a ton of good by keeping the goals coming, with his compatriots Iheanacho, Osimhen, Onuachu, Dennis among others, firing on all cylinders.