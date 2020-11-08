By Felicia Oby Okafor

From the beginning of man, competitiveness and dispensing of Honor has been very much cherished. All of man’s desire is to succeed, leave a mark of excellence and legacy which is to be emulated and referenced. Of the many platforms for expression of excellence, sports are head above others in the extent that it brings honor to the individual athlete, his nation and the entire society. Nigerian youths have attracted honors to the nation at the realms like the Olympics, Commonwealth and All African Games. Achieving all those is tantamount on the quality, resilience and focus of the youth of any nation.

In traditional settings, and even as referenced in the holy books, the youths constitute the backbone of the society, its strength and drive to achieve goals. Youths are endowed with the ability to stoutly stand in defense of themselves, their households and their nation. Nations that have vibrant, disciplined and articulated youths are assured of a future of productivity, accomplishment and honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is a richly endowed nation with various natural and mineral resources. Its most joyful blessing is the youth population, who are dynamic, able and ready to go. Their eagerness to serve Nigeria and compete with their peers all over the world can be seen in the sporting domain where they strive to bring glory to Nigeria.

Recent events involving the youth who came out in throngs to seek some reforms in our system and polity but which was infiltrated by some other elements tended to portray the genuine youths negatively. Happily, the society is able to see through the maze and know that our youths, in the main, are agents of positive change, honor and pride to the nation. A platform for the exhibition of the skill and prowess of our youth, deserving of a fitting tribute, is in their sports accomplishment.

I commend the progenitors of sports who thought it proper to create the sporting arena and events to throw up the innate power in the mind of the youths rather than leave them idol and vulnerable to the vagaries of life and society. Sporting activities, before now, was a strong tool that lorded over politics and its actors, and served as a bonding factor for people across nations and races. It kept the mind busy, removing it from evil thoughts and took care of hunger.

The challenge facing the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development and all its stakeholders is to harness the overflowing energetic power in our youth and expound it through investment in sports, from the grassroots level to the elite stage. Nigeria has made impressive strides towards sports development in the last few decades, culminating in Nigeria winning the all Africa Games held in Abuja in 2003. Coaches and Sports Councils bosses must go back to ‘sleepless nights’ of old, to hunt for athletes with talents that will announce the re-emergence of Nigeria on the world stage, after they have been groomed.

Grassroots sports, scholarship programmes and skill improvement activities should be revived. With greater exposure to competitive challenges, improved environments, motivation and requisite training, our youths will emerge unbeatable.

Youths are considered as the highest natural and human resource of a nation and family. Well-adjusted and good-mannered youths are the pride of any nation and its strength hence both the government and labor market should covet them because they have what could make a nation great. Through sports, most of the youths of yesteryears changed their destinies and those of their families. Some moved from ‘nobodies to somebodies’ and their outlook to life changed, manifesting maturity and prosperity thus belying the question “will Obi remain a boy forever?”

The reality of having a burgeoning youth population, like a pregnancy that is nurtured for nine months, cannot be said to have taken the society unawares. There should be deliberate programming and structuring of youth empowerment, and it is the responsibility of well-meaning Nigerians. It is not a task that should be left to the government alone. Our youths must be meaningfully engaged in their areas of relative competences and advantage then they should boldly move out and harvest laurels for Nigeria. In so doing their names would be written on marble of legacies.

The ministry of youth and sports development recently honored personalities that raised the green white green flags of our countries on different podiums. Many of them were youths without bearing or the hope of rising to status worthy of emulation but have left legacies of life in history records. That gesture by the Honorable Minister of Sports is like a tonic and a morale booster to the present day sporting youths that their labor will not be in vain. Let’s remove our youths from violence, terrorism, vandalism and thuggery. Let’s make the youths visualize themselves at the top with garlands of honor adorning their necks. Rather than shooting on our people, let our youths use that skill to win laurels in shooting at all Africa, commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Nigerian youths remain the pride of the nation and our hope for a greater tomorrow, such that will make Nigeria the real ‘Giant of Africa’.

Felicia Oby Okafor, is of the information department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.