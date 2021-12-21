After three days of impressive display of talents by all teams and players, Sports Consult International emerged winners of the Kaduna end of year beach soccer championship and went home with a giant trophy and N80,000 cash prize.

Runners-up, Kakuri Academy also went home with N50,000 while the second runners-up, Best Beach Soccer Club claimed N40,000, while fourth placed Morning Stars got N30,000.

In the final played at the Beach courts of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium(ABS), Sports Consult International trounced their opponent Kakuri Academy 9 -1.

In the third place match earlier decided, Best Beach Soccer Club subdued Morning Stars 5-4 in a competitive game.

At the end of the championship a total 160 goals were scored.

Speaking, captain of the winning team, Sports Consult, Chidozie Frank, said the victory was sweet. “I am very happy because it’s not easy to be a champion.

“We won because we are used to sand playing. Not all teams have ideas of the game. We will prepare more for next season,” he assured.

Earlier, President Africa Beach Soccer Union and Chairman Kebbi State Beach Soccer Association, Mahmud Hadeja commended the Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association for its commitment at developing the game in the country, calling on others to emulate the same.=

