BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has commended the president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr Musa Nimrod, for sustained efforts at developing sports in the North-west and Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2021 Engineer Musa Nimrod North-west U-17 Beach Volleyball Competition which climaxed during the weekend at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, the minister described the yearly event as very impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, who was represented by the director, grassroots sports development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Aare, said North-west is the most vibrant zone in the country and applauded the NVBF boss for being consistent in sponsorship of sporting events in the zone and Nigeria.

“The competition is impressive because the minister has been preaching that we should go back to grassroots sports development,” he said.

“To me, Kaduna is a mini Nigeria. We have strings of talents in Kaduna State.”

The minister however disclosed that the Sports Minister Inter Secondary School Cup that would feature schools from all the zones in the country will soon kick off.

“The Minister has assured that we will commence Ministers Cup soon and Kaduna will feature in the opening match billed for Lagos where they will play Igbobi College,” he said.