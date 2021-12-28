Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bayelsa chapter, has honored the former governor of the State, Senator Seriake Dickson, with an award of excellence for his contributions towards sports development in the state and beyond.

Chairman Bayelsa SWAN, Comrade Alambo Datonye of the FRCN, while presenting the award to Senator Dickson, eulogised him for initiating and completing all projects executed in the subsector, during his reign as governor of the state.

Datonye assured that the Bayelsa State chapter of SWAN continue to throw its weight behind Dickson’s programs, especially the soon to be concluded Ofurumapepe Cup, and the forthcoming Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Competition, just as he expressed hope that the award will spur him to contribute more to sports development.

According to Datonye, Governor Dickson was recognised due to his contributions in the sports sector including the renovation of Samson Siasia Ultra-Modern Stadium, completion of the World Class Golf Course, Polo Center, Sports Academy, Asoama, and Nembe City Stadium.

He said he also initiated and sponsored three editions of the Governor’s Cup (Restoration Cup), the Restoration Boys, the Youth Team, who finish 3rd in the African Youth Cup in Cape Verde, hosting the National Wrestling Classics (Now An Annual Event In The Wrestling Calendar Of Bayelsa State) and adopted by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development”.

SWAN also listed Dickson’s support for Nigeria Wrestling Federation and the national wrestling team that excelled in International tournaments, massively improved results at the National Sports Festival, hosting of the female Aiteo Cup Finals, fulfillment of his promise by sponsoring the Senator Dickson Football Tournament for Bayelsa West Senatorial District, being serially victorious as Milo Basketball Champions (5 Times Milo National Schools Female Basketball Championship, Saint Judes Girls Model Secondary School, Amarata).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Former Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, while receiving the award, appreciated SWAN for supporting his sporting activities, urging the association not to relent in their profession

ADVERTISEMENT