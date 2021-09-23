The immediate past director of grassroots sports development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Ademola Are has been elected to represent the North-west zone on the board of the Rugby Federation of Nigeria.

Also elected to represent the zone are Alhaji Aminu Bisi (Traditional Sports Federation), Aminu Alhaji Bala (Handball Federation), Salisu Mohammed Aliyu (Judo), Yusuf Daiti (Tennis), Fawole Olawole (Wrestling), Manzari Isa (Wushu Kunfu), Mohammed Maina (Badminton), Demola Ali (Chess), Umar Ladan (Cricket), Kabiru Umar (Deaf), Abubakar Dan Galadima (Fives).

Others are Ahmed Mai zare (Gymnastics), Nkom Obadiah Simon (Hockey), Suleiman Abubakar (Karate), Umar Salleh (Kick boxing), Adamu Magaji (Scrabble), Yusuf Umar (Squash), Abdullahi Baba (Taekwondo) and Dr Babangida Hussaini (Weightlifting).

Are who defeated his opponent, David Eneana by 4-3 votes at the elections conducted on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, said with his vast experience, the game of rugby is set for integrated development in the country.