By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

In its bid to complement the all encompassing fight against violence of all forms, KickBack Events, a Self Defence and Fitness Organization, has empowered women and children through the learning of martial arts skills to protect themselves when confronted with violent ridden situations.

This was made known by the coordinator, Steve Joseph during the crash course for women and children in Abuja, yesterday, Joseph stated the objective of the programme and reasons for its evolvement.

“What motivated us was the case of the serial killer on the loose in Port Harcourt and felt the need to bridge the gap to protect the vulnerable. Anyone who has gone through the training is better equipped to defend him or herself from any attack or get yourself out of any difficult situation”.

He further refuted claims of the programme being aimed at instigating or encouraging violence,

“We are not teaching attack but self defence against anything that can come up. The kids are the most vulnerable in the society who are being raped and need to learn to defend themselves and it must be known that sports is a pivotal tool in fighting this menace”, he affirmed.

In the same vein, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen who was represented by the deputy director, Child Development, Andrew Ali Madugu applauded the efforts of the organization ,while vowing to also support other initiatives that are aimed at ending violence most especially targeted against women and children.

“The training is in line with the mandate of the ministry which is to ensure that children and women are protected in the society. In lieu of the just completed 16 days of activism against violence ,this initiative is most appreciated and encouraging most especially during this dire times”.