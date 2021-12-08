Director of sports medicine, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Paul Onyeudo, has described sports medicine and science as relatively critical but extremely important, saying without it Nigeria’s athletes will find it almost impossible to get to the podium.

He stated this at the second edition of the National Sports Medicine Course, organised by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Onyeudo said the essence of the course is to get the states and their professionals trained, stressing that, “Sports medicine is not just about creating medicine or rehabilitation but in modern times, it is also about performance. Therefore, this course is needed to share experience and gather new knowledge.”

He commended the minister of youth and sports development Mr. Sunday Dare and the Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ismail Abubakar for making the second edition of the course a reality with their support eight years after the inaugural edition.

A participant from the World Health Organization (WHO) and deputy director of sports medicine in Enugu State, Mrs. Okoh Chika, expressed joy and relief that the programme has seen the light of day.

She said, “This is perfect and it is an eye opener for many of us. They are giving us what we want and what we’ve not learnt before. This course has opened our eyes, as an example, I now know that Sports Medicine is not only about taking care of the athletes but that there is more to it. So for me, once I get back to my State, I will share my knowledge with both the coaches back home and the Athletes.”

The 2-day course which climaxed on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, was attended by many renowned sports medicine and science experts.