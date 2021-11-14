ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has appointed veteran sports administrator and former chairman of Kano Pillars, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola as his Chief Of Staff (COS).

Yola, a former director with the defunct National Sports Commission, who has been involved directly with sport as an athlete /player and administrator over several years, is also the Ciroman Yola.

He is expected to bring his vast experience to bear on this new assignment having worked closely with the Ministry in the past.

He has acquired administrative and sport administration experience that can be used to enhance and better the administration of any government organization, most especially in the sports and youth sectors of the country.