In the space of less than 48 hours, the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, has backtracked on his dissolution of the board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) – a move that had sparked widespread anger among Nigeria’s sports stakeholders.

On Friday in Abuja, the Minister dissolved all the 31 boards of the National Sports Federation, including AFN, and set up caretaker committees to run their affairs pending the elections of new boards for the federations.

But, Dr S. E. Ebhojiaye, acting director of FEAD, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, said the decision to rested the caretaker committee announced for AFN was to aligns with the CAA/WA resolution and allow the AFN which has been swimming in crisis to have a chance to hold congress that will resolve the constitutional crisis.

Ebhojiaye in a statement on Sunday, added that Elections into the Board of the federation will follow the road map adopted at the intervention meeting in Abuja last month upon its adoption by World Athletics.